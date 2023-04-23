Avoid activities not in conformity with Islamic teachings – Muslims advised

By Roseline Awini

Garu (U/E), April 23, GNA – Mr Mohammed Sugba, the Chief Imam for Garu District in the Upper East Region has called on Muslims to enadeavour to avoid activities that are not in conformity with the teachings of Islam.

He said the Holy Quran and the Prophet Mohammed despised negative behaviour, and urged Muslims to adhere to and practice the teachings of the Quran and the Prophet to promote peace and development.

The District Chief Imam said this at Garu during the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said “Let the Ramadan that has just ended be an opportunity to stop all the things you used to do, that did not conform to the teachings of the Quran and the holy prophets and turn a new leaf”.

The District Chief Imam said Muslims needed to cultivate the spirit of charity and alms giving which was one of the values of Ramadan, to ensure the poor also felt loved.

GNA

