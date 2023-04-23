AquaBolg Mineral Water donates to new born babies in Bolgatanga

By Joshua Asaah

Bolgatanga, April 23, GNA – Mothers of 15 babies born at the Upper East Regional Hospital, Bolgatanga on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, received gifts from the AquaBolg Mineral Water through the AquaBolg Foundation.

Each of the mothers received items including washing powder, toiletries, two bars of soap, diapers, bathing soap, bleach/disinfectant and an undisclosed amount of money in an envelope.

The water-producing company also donated 60 bags of AquaBolg Mineral water to the maternity ward.

Madam Humul-Khrusum Tahiru, the Chief Executive Officer of AquaBolg Mineral Water, said the purpose of the gesture was to give back to society for the support the water-producing company had received from society.

“It is because of the people that buy our water that we exist, and, so, today being an important day in the lives of women who have delivered on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, we have come to congratulate them and let them know that there is a brand that cares about them”

She said the gestation journey and delivery were tedious tasks that women went through to have children and the mothers deserved to be congratulated.

The CEO said the AquaBolg Foundation was established to address some social challenges that communities faced since the government alone could not address them.

She said the foundation also had plans to support the public in areas such as education, health, and the provision of safe drinking water among others.

She assured consumers of AquaBolg Mineral Water of safe but affordable drinking water and called on all to patronize the mineral water and keep it in business.

Madam Habiba Iddrisu, one of the new mothers, thanked AquaBolg Mineral Water for the support and prayed for God to replenish all that the company spent on her and her baby.

Another mother, Ms Akaribo Lucy could not hide her joy but to thank the water-producing company for the gesture.

Ms Regina Badi, the nurse in-charge of the ward, thanked AquaBolg Mineral Water for the support and called for other benevolent organizations to emulate the same.



