ATU inaugurates Electrical Training Centre and TV studio

Accra, April 17, GNA – Accra Technical University (ATU) has inaugurated a Certified Electrical Wiring Programme (CEWP) training centre to deepen the knowledge and skills of participants in the wiring profession and offer improved services to clients.

The University also launched its TV studio to broadcast community and national development programmes upon acquisition of the requisite permits.

Professor Samuel Nii Odai, Vice Chancellor, ATU, speaking at the event in Accra, said the inaugurations fulfilled Section 3(1)(c) of the Technical Universities Act 922, which required technical universities to use a competency-based and practice-oriented approach in teaching, organizing, and delivering courses.

He said the training center and TV studio were to provide practical training to electrical engineering and Public Relations students, respectively, and to the public that would be interested in the short courses.

Prof Odai said, “We also promote national development through the services offered by these facilities, where the training center will train and certify qualified electrical wiring professionals in fulfilment of the Ghana Electrical Wiring Regulations 2011 (L.I. 2008).”

“Parliament of Ghana passed the law on February 24, 2012, to ensure that only appropriately qualified and certified professionals engage in electrical wiring and installation works to well-defined standards that would promote the safety of life and property and prevent electrical fire incidents,” he added.

The Professor said the facilities provided a multifaceted approach to achieving many of the objectives of the University’s five-year Strategic Plan (2021-2025).

He commended all individuals and groups whose efforts and hard work had culminated in the setup of the two facilities.

Prof Odai also appreciated the support from external partners and collaborators, including the Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, Ghana Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals Association, Certified Electrical Wiring Inspectors, the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana and the GH Media School.

He encouraged members of the faculty who would be using the facilities to instruct students to continue to be selfless in their delivery.

“To the existing students and potential ones, I urge you to take advantage of these facilities to equip yourselves with practical knowledge,” he said.

Prof Odai advised the electrical engineering students to enrol in the CEWP programme to become certified electrified wiring professionals on completion of their HND and BTech Programmes.

Mr Awal Mohammed, President of the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, said ATU was becoming the pacesetter in technical skills development in the country.

He charged the ATU to produce qualified electrical wiring inspectors, since Ghana lacked an institution with the requisite expertise to prepare electrical wiring inspectors.

Mr Stephen Edem Bani, Head of Department, Electrical Engineering, ATU, said the center looks forward to training about 300 people annually.

Mr Bani said the examination component’s fee was fixed by the Energy Commission since they organize the exams, but the center was also come out with its fee structure very soon.

