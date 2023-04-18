Assembly Member supports youth to acquire employable skills

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), April 18, GNA – Mr Dauda Tahiru, Assembly Member for Gauso East Electoral

Area in the Obuasi Municipality has supported some residents in his electoral area to acquire employable skills.

In his quest to build the capacity of the teeming youth within his jurisdiction in skills acquisition, Mr Tahiru who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Ya-Latif Engineering Center, has enrolled most of the youth in his training center free of charge.

He has also donated sewing machines and hair dryers to some seamstresses and hairdressers in the community to boost their businesses and to train young girls interested in learning a trade in those fields. At a ceremony to present the items to the beneficiaries, Mr Tahiru said youth empowerment through education and skills training was his priority as a representative of the people of Gauso East Electoral Area.

This, he said, informed his decision to boost the businesses of owners of small and medium scale enterprises especially hairdressers and seamstresses by supporting them with tools. “It is my wish that this will encourage them to train more of our youth,” he stated. He said it was worrying that the youth had little interest in skills training which could transform their lives through economic independence.

The Gauso community has been in the news recently for crime and other violent activities, a situation the Assembly Member said was rather disturbing and admonished the youth to shun crime and violence.

Nana Adramani Gauso, Odikro of the community, also added his voice to the call for the youth in the community to prioritize education and advised parents to commit resources and time towards educating their children.

“We have Obuasi Secondary Technical Senior High School on our land, but it is rather unfortunate that our children do not have interest in education,” he bemoaned.

He expressed the resolve of traditional leaders and other stakeholders to clamp down criminal elements in the community and cautioned that no culprit would be shielded when caught.

Beneficiaries of the items thanked the Assembly Member and assured him of using the tools to expand their businesses to be able to train more people.

