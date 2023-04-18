Take pragmatic decisions to improve lots of people, Leaders advised

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, April 18, GNA – People in leadership positions have been asked to be bold and decisive in taking pragmatic measures to help improve the lives of their people in the contemporary times.

The Reverend Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC), who made the call, said leaders must face the truth and embrace the tenets of truthfulness as they tolerated challenges that befell them in discharging their duties.

“Be bold and courageous to opt out for immoral actions. We must know these things, face the truth, and embrace the tenets of the church. A faithful leader in the 21st century will have to be ready to tolerate the challenges that he is confronted with,” he told a congregation at an induction service of Rev. Anthony Badu, as Sector Head, for the Mid-Ghana, GBC in Kumasi.

Rev. Thompson, noted that although the recent happenings around the world posed challenges to leadership, a leader who persevered through the trials would receive greater rewards.

Linking it to Christianity, he said Christian leadership was a call but not a position to be acquired.

According to him, leadership was a responsibility from God through which the Church appointed someone to lead.

The Executive President urged the newly inducted Sector Head to be faithful and ensure good relationship between the church and the people he served.

He must be persevering and willing as well as learning new things and ready for corrections and feedback, which were essential tools in delivering the tasks assigned to him by the church.

Rev. Thompson advised that the Sector Head, sets objectives, monitor, coordinate and liaise with directors in initiating capacity building programmes for the sector members.

Rev. Badu, on his part, promised to execute the plans assigned to him and lead the church to progress.

He would expand and plant churches in all operational areas which included the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Bono-East and parts of Eastern Regions.

GNA

