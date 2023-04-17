Assembly member cries for road, electricity for communities

By Edward Williams

Hadzidekope (V/R), April 17, GNA – Mr. Felix Normenyo, Assembly member for the Have-Alavanyo Electoral Area, has appealed to the government to connect two communities in the area to the national grid to help improve the standard of living of community members.

He said although there were many challenges facing communities in the area, the most pressing ones were lack of electricity, potable drinking water and a bridge.

Mr. Normenyo who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the two communities, which were without electricity also had many villages at their outskirts them and were also affected.

He said the Hadzidekope and Aklobortonu communities including surrounding villages were the ones yet to be connected to the national grid.

He said since farming had become mechanised and farmers would want machines to work for them, the lack of good roads makes it impossible for the farmers to access the machinery.

Mr. Normenyo said for the Adzekope community, a lack of a befitting bridge continued to affect economic activities and livelihoods there.

He said although a bridge had been constructed, it lacks the capacity to allow vehicular movement over it.

Mr. Normenyo said Hadzidekope, Nyemehayakope, Xolakope and Azidorkope villages were yet to have access to potable drinking water while the Aklobortonu source of water was no longer functioning.

He appealed to benevolent individuals, organisations and government, as a matter of urgency to tackle the issues in the area to improve the standard of living of the community members.

