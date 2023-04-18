All STC accidents victims on Gomoa Buduatta road treated and discharged

By Isaac Arkah

Cape Coast, April 18, GNA – All 39 people on board an STC bus who sustained injuries when the bus was involved in an accident at Gomoa Buduatta on the Winneba-Accra highway, have been treated and discharged.

The victims, mostly senior high school students, were within minutes of the accident, rescued by ‘good samaritans’ and rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital and the Effutu Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The STC bus with the registration number, GB 1079-20 is said to have left Accra around 08:00 hours for Cape Coast but grazed its side with a Tipper truck registered as GN 7832-22, heading towards Kasoa on that stretch of the road, resulting in the accident.

It is not clear how the accident happened but both vehicles were damaged.

The STC bus skidded off the road, landed on its side, and got its windscreen and rear glasses totally smashed while the Tipper truck had its windscreen broken and side doors partially damaged.

Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency, Divisional Officer III (DOIII) Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Central Region, said the Winneba Fire Station received a distress call around 08:46 hours reporting an accident and immediately responded to it.

But the victims had been taken to the hospital when the officers arrived at the scene.

