Afaglo endorses Dzifa Gomashie’s second term parliamentary bid

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (VR), April. 18, GNA – Mr Norvihoho Afaglo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Ltd and Susagtad Boat Building Company has thrown his support behind the second term parliamentary bid of Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie for the Ketu South Constituency.

The astute businessman and avid supporter of the NDC, gave the endorsement during a visit to the Ketu South Constituency, otherwise known as the “world bank” of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The visit was part of efforts aimed at strengthening the support base of the party in the Volta Region.

In an interaction with the media, Afaglo who hails from the area, said, he decided to embark on the visit to touch-base with the grassroots and support the campaign of the MP, as well as cheer up party supporters for the preparation towards the upcoming party primaries.

He charged the teeming supporters of the MP, to brace themselves up and work hard to retain the parliamentary seat for the party and to retain her as the party’s candidate for the 2024 general elections.

“I want to use this medium to remind all delegates to vote for Madam Abla Gomashie in our upcoming parliamentary primaries on May 13, so that she can continue her good works for the people of the constituency,” he said.

He advised the parliamentary candidate to be optimistic, resolute, and run a clean campaign going into the primaries.

Mr Afaglo called on other contenders in the primaries to, “show unity, love and togetherness during and after this internal contest.”

The businessman appealed to supporters of all the contenders to exercise moderation in their utterances in the interest of peace.

Madam Gomashie promised to run a campaign devoid of rancour and acrimony, “as I did during my campaign in 2019.”

She assured the party faithful of uniting the party and bringing everyone on board after the primaries towards a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

