Women’s Day: EC introduces Tech to enhance equality in elections

Accra, March 8, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has introduced and will implement innovative and reliable technology to enhance and promote equal participation of both men and women in elections.

A statement, signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC, said it had acknowledged the digital gender gap and its dire effect on social and economic progress, hence the initiative.

The EC stated this in commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebration with the United Nations and its partners on the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

The Commission said it remained committed to safeguarding full participation of women and other vulnerable groups at every level of the electoral process.

“From registration through to elections, the Commission will continue to ensure that our electoral activities are inclusive, equitable and accessible to all,” it stated.

GNA

