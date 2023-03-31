‘Wear Ghana Ambassador’ calls on politicians to lead promotion of Ghana’s heritage

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 31, GNA – The Wear Ghana Ambassador, Madam Brandina Djagba, known as Mama Africa, has urged politicians and celebrities to lead the campaign in promoting Ghana’s heritage and culture.

She said these personalities served as role model for the youth and they were the right people to propagate the Ghanaian culture and heritage for the youth, saying this when done would leave a good lasting impression about Ghana in their minds and grow to cherish what they have.

She said, “It is important for us to learn and acknowledged that our culture is our heritage and we must embrace, value and market it to the other world because their tourism is their source of revenue so we must cherish and market what we have in other to also generate some revenue from it.”

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mama Africa said as a country it was important to develop a different mindset and behavioural change.

“We mostly have the mindset that what we have and produce on our own are inferior and tend to accept anything foreign that is presented to us, forgetting that we have been blessed with various natural resources that we could tap in to develop ourselves and our nation.”

She commended the Ghana Tourism Authority, the National Commission on Culture, stakeholders and individuals in the tourism, culture and arts industry for their hard work over the years to promote Ghana tourism, arts, culture and heritage.

“The GTA for instance has introduced a lot of initiatives including the Wear, See, Feel and Eat Ghana campaign, the domestic tourism drive, Destination Ghana among other just for us to realise what we have and begin the value and appreciate our own.”

Narrating her journey to becoming the Wear Ghana Ambassador, she said it started as an exhibitor at various trade fairs and conferences in Ghana and gradually to trade shows in France, Europe and America focusing and promoting made in Ghana products.

“During one of these conferences showcasing various made in Ghana products from beads to cloths, bracelets, bags, basket, kente, shea butter, black soap, among others, the NCC approached me, recognised my hard work and later through various engagements, the Commission under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture appointed me as the Wear Ghana Ambassador for my efforts and to continue promoting made in Ghana products.”

Mama Africa said the appointment had opened many doors for me both locally and internationally and helped a lot of young people to begin to appreciate Ghanaian products. Mama Africa commended the Ministry, GTA and the NCC for the opportunity offered her to project

Ghanaian products to the world, saying she would not relent in efforts to achieve her goal and not let them down.

Mr Kofi Attah Kakra Kusi, Manager, Wear Ghana Ambassador, said Mama Africa for the past few years promoted what the GTA has been trumpeting over the years, that is See, Eat, Wear, and Fell Ghana, specifically the Wear Ghana aspect of it.

He said, “promoting our own as a country helps generate a lot of revenue for the country through various means, so we must as a people learn more about our country’s culture and heritage and begin to visit our various sites, eat our own food, wear our own cloths so that we can develop as a country.”

GNA

