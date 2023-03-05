Volta Youth Centre ready to host Independence parade

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, March 5, GNA – The Volta Regional Youth Centre, venue for the 66th Independence Day anniversary and parade, is ready to host the annual national event.

President Akufo-Addo has institutionalised the rotation of the national event among the regions to give the regions a taste of the event that had been constantly held at the Independence Square in Accra since 1957.

Three regions, namely, Northern, Ashanti and Central had previously hosted the national event.

The Volta Region hosting this year’s 66th national parade. The final rehearsal was held Saturday by the 22 contingents of security agencies and 12 selected schools.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Minister, said, “we are more than 100 per cent ready to host all dignitaries, guest, residents and friends on Monday, all things being equal.”

“We only pray for a good weather to deliver a historical anniversary here in Ho.”

GNA visited the event venue Sunday and saw final finishing touches to the decorations at the venue in national colours, while floodlights are being fixed as well as GBC OB van and other media installations being mounted, setting the stage for a historical event in the region.

This year’s anniversary is on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.”

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau and Chairman of ECOWAS is the special guest of honour.

