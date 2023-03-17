UK Department for Business and Trade meets NDA over investment opportunities

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, March 17, GNA – Representatives of the United Kingdom (UK) Department for Business and Trade have held discussions with officials of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to explore potential investment opportunities in the northern part of the country.

The move, which followed earlier discussions between the two partners, was to help the UK Department for Business and Trade to identify potential opportunities in the northern part of the country and share them with UK businesses and investors for possible investment with the overarching objective of helping to create jobs as well as ensure development of the area.

Mr Godlove Otoo, Investment Advisor and Acting Deputy Country Director, UK Department for Business and Trade, speaking during the meeting in Tamale, recognised the NDA’s role in facilitating trade and investment in the area, saying it was the right institution to rely on to identify the opportunities in the area.

Officials of NDA, during the meeting, listed potential investment opportunities in the northern ecological enclave in the areas of agriculture, and tourism among others as well as the NDA’s Medium Term Development Plan and its supporting framework, a comprehensive catalogue of the many viable opportunities in the area.

Mr Otoo observed that it was obvious that the opportunities in the northern part of the country were enormous, and included energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and aquaculture among others.

He assured of collaboration with the NDA to continue the conversation around what particular or specific investment to see happen in the area.

Mr Sulley Sambian, Chief Executive Officer of NDA, reiterated the mandate of the NDA, which was to facilitate trade, investment and development of the area, saying the NDA had a competent team ready to facilitate development of the area.

Mr Sambian said, “The NDA was set up to propel development across northern Ghana. So, if you have investors coming from the UK, who are interested in ensuring that we develop the north, we can only be happy.”

“We are ready to help them to achieve their aim. If they are achieving their aim, it will help us also to achieve our mandate,” he said.

Mr Sambian took office only this month after the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the NDA is facing prosecution over corruption allegations.

“I have come at a time that the story line hasn’t been too good. But I am not willing to focus on the past. I am looking into the future with hope. I want to leave a legacy here. There are a number of low hanging fruits that we can tap into.”

