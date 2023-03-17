Kejetia Market Fire Disaster: Mahama consoles traders

Accra, March 17, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama says he shares the pain of traders and others who were affected by Wednesday fire disaster at the newly constructed Kejetia market in Kumasi.

The former President in a statement said: “The sight of our mothers and sisters struggling to rappel down ropes to reach safety, as the fire raged on, was a sign of the trauma and injury many may have suffered from this unfortunate event.”

“Lordina and I, extend our heartfelt sympathy to all who suffered physical harm or loss of livelihood from this incident, and our best wishes of a speedy recovery to all who were rushed to the hospital.”

Mr Mahama called for a speedy investigation to identify the true cause of the fire and measures put in place to prevent any future occurrence.

“We also pray that all those affected by this fire will be supported by Government and their insurance companies (where applicable) to recover their lost livelihoods in what is already a dire economic situation.”

GNA

