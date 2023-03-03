Twenty-five aspirants pick forms to contest NDC primaries in Bono Region

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, March 03, GNA – Twenty-five aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have picked nomination forms to contest the Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Bono Region.

Out of the number, 22 are males, three females, and seven are first-time aspirants.

The Sunyani East and West constituencies have two and three aspirants respectively, while Dormaa West, two, Dormaa Central, three and Dormaa East, two.

The Berekum East and West constituencies have two and three aspirants respectively, but the Jaman South and Jaman North constituencies have one and two aspirants.

The Banda constituency has one aspiring candidate, while Tain and Wenchi constituencies have two aspirants each.

Six incumbent Members of Parliaments have also picked nomination forms to contest in the primaries to seek re-election to lead the Party in their respective constituencies.

They are Ahmed Ibrahim, Banda, Adama Sulemana, Tain, Haruna Seidu, Wenchi, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, Dormaa West, Williams Okofo-Darteh, Jaman South and Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, Jaman North.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency about the process leading to the vetting in an interview in Sunyani, Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, the Regional Secretary of the Party said the vetting would be done from Monday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 29 this year at the regional level.

He said the vetting committee would be composed of one National Executive Committee (NEC) representative, two members appointed by the regional executive body, a lawyer appointed by the NEC from the legal committee of the Party and a member of the regional Council of elders.

Mr. Twumasi explained an aspirant must be endorsed by at least one branch executive member of the Party from 50 per cent of the total branches in a constituency.

GNA

