Sympathisers converge in Ziope to pay final homage to late Paramount Chief 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ziope (VR), March. 03, GNA- Sympathisers including dignitaries from all walks of life, are converging in Ziope in the Volta Region to bid their final farewell to the late Torgbui Binah Lawluvi VI, Paramount Chief of Ziope Traditional Area.

The funeral rites of Torgbui Binah Lawluvi, known in private life as Victor Gblorkpor Esq is currently underway in Ziope as his body lies in state.

On Thursday, March 2, the mortal remains of the traditional ruler was paraded in a convoy of cortège through the streets of Ziope as it arrived from Accra.

Some notable guests are expected to mourn with the people of Ziope Traditional Area as they pay final homage to the late Traditional leader.

Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic is expected to join the funeral service on Saturday, March 4 with other dignitaries.

However, Mr John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana, will be in the community to commiserate with the bereaved family and citizens of Ziope today, Friday, March 3.

The funeral of the late statesman started on Friday February 24 in Ziope and will end with a royal interment on Saturday March 4.

Born in 1958, the late Chief was a reputable lawyer, a lecturer at the then Ho Polytechnic, President of the Regional Chapter the Association of Rural Banks, and a former member of Council of State during ex-president Mahama’s administration.

He was enstooled in 1988 and died in August 2022.

Over 64 Divisional chiefs and queen mothers from Ziope, are expected to offer their last traditional respect to their King.

He was 64.

