New Delhi, March 31, (dpa/GNA) – Twelve worshippers died and others injured, when a temple floor collapsed in the Indian city of Indore in the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, local broadcaster NDTV reported.

More than 30 people had fallen into an old well under the floor, the report said, citing local authorities. Many of the injured were taken to hospital.

The accident occurred during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, when the temple was crowded.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email