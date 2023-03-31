Doctors: Pope Francis being treated for bronchitis, feeling better

Rome, March 31, (dpa/GNA) – Pope Francis is being treated for bronchitis at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, the pontiff’s doctors said on Thursday evening in a communication from the Holy See.

The 86-year-old is being given infusions of antibiotics, and the treatment is already working, the doctors said.

“According to the foreseeable course, the Holy Father could be discharged in the next few days,” the doctors predicted.

The Argentinean was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Earlier, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis, was doing better after his first “quiet night” at the hospital, as reported by Italy’s ANSA news agency.

The head of the Catholic Church had “recovered well,” said Bruni, and his condition was continually improving and his treatment continued as planned.

The pontiff worked and read some newspapers in the morning. In the private apartment within the hospital, he prayed in a small chapel and received the Holy Communion, Bruni added.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages he has received, and is grateful for the closeness and prayer,” Bruni said.

Journalists, camera crews, visitors and hospital patients were observing the 10th floor from the hospitals entry court, where the shades remained closed.

Many Christians wished the pope a speedy recovery, including US President Joe Biden and Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella.

ANSA quoted sources from the hospital on Thursday morning as saying that medical staff were “very optimistic” that the Pope could be back in the Vatican in just a few days, in time for Palm Sunday and ahead of what is a busy season for the Catholic leader.

GNA

