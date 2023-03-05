Three persons remanded for conspiracy to commit crime, robbery

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, March 05, GNA –Three Nigerian Nationals, who allegedly agreed to act together with a common purpose to commit a crime to wit robbery, have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused persons are Kingsley Enyinnaya, aka “Kings”, Daniel Obasi Innocent, aka “Danny” and Sonny Iroh, aka “Easy”.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to charges of attempt to commit a crime and conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, therefore, remanded the accused persons into Police custody to reappear on March 8, 2023.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Maxwell Oppong, prosecuting, told the Court that the accused persons were residents of Lakeside Estate Accra, Suhum and Kade in the Eastern Region respectively.

The prosecution said all the accused persons were citizens of Nigeria and their occupation was tailoring.

It said the accused persons were from Abia State in Nigeria but had moved to Ghana between 2019 and 2020 and had since been in the country without obtaining both work and residence permits.

The prosecution said Enyinnaya allegedly invited his accomplices from their various towns in the Eastern Region to join him under the guise of helping him to design clothes for clients for swift delivery.

It said on February 20, 2023, the accused persons together, planned to order a bolt car to provide them with services, which they had agreed to eventually rob.

The prosecution said Innocent allegedly armed himself with a pair of sharp scissors, which he concealed in his bag whilst lroh picked up a cutlass, which was a property of Enyinnaya and craftly hid same in his trousers, which he informed his accomplices of.

It said after the plan, Enyinnaya used his cellular phone to place a bolt request order from Lakeside Estate to Oyibi where they purported to meet one Kalu, a fellow Nigerian, who operated a restaurant and drinking spot.

The prosecution said Enyinnaya’s subscription was linked by bolt management to a Toyota Corolla car coloured Blue-Black driven by Frank Nyarko to convey him and his accomplices from the pickup point to their destination.

It said the driver initially declined the trip because he would run at a loss, but Enyinnaya offered to top up the approved fare from Gh₵47.00 to Gh₵60.00 to lure the driver.

The prosecution said Innocent allegedly asked Iroh to occupy the front seat with the driver to avoid suspicion because of the size of the cutlass he had concealed in his trousers whilst Innocent sat behind the driver.

It said the driver agreed and picked them up and as they moved, the Police Headquarters Combat Patrol Team deployed to conduct routine checks in the area met them and stopped the car and requested to conduct a search in the car and on the occupants.

The prosecution said a search led to the recovery of the cutlass Iroh had concealed in his trousers whilst sitting in the front passenger seat and a pair of scissors in his bag of Innocent.

It said the accused persons were interrogated on the spot but could not provide justification for carrying the implements.

It said a search, later conducted in the room of Enyinnaya led to the retrieval of a Nigerian driving license issued on July 25, 2022, in Lagos-Nigeria and valid for a year.

The prosecution said the discovery affirmed the position of the Police that had they intended to rob the driver of his car.

