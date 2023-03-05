Miner accused of defrauding trader granted bail

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, March 5, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH₵ 160,000.00 bail to a 50-year-old miner, who allegedly took GH₵160,000.00 from a trader under the pretext of supplying her with 75 kilos of gold but failed.

Mr Akwasi Asamoah, who was charged with defrauding by false pretence, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah admitted the accused person to bail with two sureties to be justified.

The Court directed that the sureties be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court.

The prosecution was also directed to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements within two weeks.

The matter has been adjourned to April 6, 2023.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Madam Tina Nyantakyi, was a trader and resident of Sakaman, near Dansoman, Accra, while the accused person was a self-styled gold miner and resided at Oyarifa.

The prosecution said the complainant knew the accused person about seven years ago.

It said the complainant considered the accused person as a brother and had a series of discussions with him, including her intentions of buying gold.

The prosecution said the accused person convinced the complainant that he could supply any quantity of gold she may need.

It said the accused person thereafter demanded and collected cash, the sum of GH₵160,000.00 from the complainant and promised her that he could supply her with 75 kilos of gold within one week.

The prosecution said the accused person after collecting the money, started giving excuses to the complainant.

It said the complainant made several attempts to get the kilos of gold but to no avail as such, she demanded a refund of her money.

The prosecution said the accused person could not make any account of the money to the complainant and subsequently went into hiding.

It said the complainant made a report to the Police and on September 12, 2022, the accused person was arrested.

The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence and pleaded with the Police to be given up to September 30, 2022, to refund the money but failed.

GNA

