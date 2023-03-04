Real V. I to do charity work, promote album in Ghana

Accra, March 04, GNA – Cosmo Watson, known in showbiz as Real V. I., a celebrated Jamaican reggae artiste, will soon visit Ghana to do charity work and promote his new album with the smash hit “Life Lessons”.

Ghana’s has cemented her links with the African diaspora, resulting in cultural and business exchanges between the two and Real V. I. will leverage that arrangement.

In a statement to the Ghana News Agency, the artiste, who has a life changing experience to share, will seek to inspire and be inspired on his ancestral continent.

Biography

The musical journey of Real V.I (Cosmo Watson) began at an early age when he was introduced to singing by his father, who was a member of a popular Mento band Stanley and The Turbines.

As a budding musician, Real V.I performed at numerous talent shows which enhanced his talent and sharpen his performing skills.

However it was a Michael Jackson performance which he saw at the age of 12 that made him really fall in love with music and knew that it was his calling. At the age 14 he recorded his first song at Sugar Minott’s Youth Man Promotions Studio and also recorded songs at Black Scorpio Records.

Hailing from Seaview Gardens, he was introduced to Bounty Killer, the dancehall superstar, who was so impressed with his talent that he made Real V.I. his opening act during the years 1999 to 2001. “THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY IS WHERE I LEARNT A LOT ABOUT MUSIC, FIRST HAND FROM BOUNTY Killer, ” he would fondly recollect.

During those years, he had the opportunity to record for Bounty Killer and Junior Reid at One Blood Studio.

Focused and seasoned, he was poised and ready for a big break in the music industry.

In 2003, an unfortunate encounter with two masked gunmen would derail his opportunity and prove to be a set-back in his music career. “THAT WAS THE YEAR WHEN I BECAME A VICTIM OF THE HARSH REALITIES OF MY COMMUNITY BY SIMPLY BEING AT HE WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME”

stated the singer.

He survived the ordeal and eventually accepted the circumstances of the tragic event.

Although wheel chair became a permanent part of his life, it did not deter him from pursuing his dream.

The artist shared, “Through sheer determination I set out to conquer one of the biggest challenges of my life.”

His passion for music has guided him through this journey, keeping him inspired, persistent and focused.

Real V.I. is currently working with Earth Source Records and has recorded several new songs under the label.

His songs are inspired by his experiences and his passion and love for music motivates him to do his best regardless of the circumstances.

GNA

