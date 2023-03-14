President commissions expanded GB tomato tin factory

Tema, March 14, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday commissioned an expanded tomato tin factory of the Gallina Blanca (GB) Foods, manufacturer of the popular Gino tomato paste brand, at the industrial enclave at Tema.

The five-million-dollar factory expansion would enable the company to increase production capacity.

At a short ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the expansion of the facility would not only increase the manufacturing capacity of the company but would also lead to the creation of more Jobs for Ghanaians.

“I am excited by the company’s decision not only to source domestically its raw material base but also to venture into the establishment of industrial farmlands for the processing of tomato concentrate.

“It is my hope and expectation that many more companies will commit to such a development,” he said.

The President assured the shareholders, management, and staff of GB Foods and the people of Ghana that the government would continue to work to create a stable economic framework and positive outlook for businesses.

“We are determined to provide stability to our economy to serve as the foundation for its sustainable and rapid growth.

The President called on private sector players to expand their investments in the country, saying that that was the surest way to grow the economy and to create the much-needed jobs urgently needed by the youth of the nation.

“The government I lead is a natural cheerleader for the private sector and it is my sincere wish that GB Foods and indeed, the Ghanaian private sector will continue to invest further in Ghana.

“Cascading investments in our economy is the most effective way to expand and strengthen it to create the many jobs our young people so urgently want. It will happen soon.

“The goal of my government remains constant; we aim to unlock the full potential of the private sector and the Ghanaian sense of enterprise to create jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians and to position Ghana as the preferred investment destination,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

