Kasoa Teen Murder case: Deceased father weeps as he testifies 

By Joyce Danso

Accra March 14, GNA- The father of the 11-year-old boy who was murdered by two teenagers at Kasoa in the year 2021 for alleged ritual purposes, on Tuesday wept in court over the state in which he found his son after his murder.

According to Mr Frank Mensah Abdallah, the state of his son’s head indicated that Ishmael Mensah Abdallah suffered before he died.

Mr Abdallah the first prosecution witness led in evidence by Nana Adomah Osei, a Senior State Attorney, amidst tears said although his son pleaded with the teenagers to spare his life and they went ahead and killed him in cold blood.

Continuing with his evidence before the High Court, Mr Abdallah said when he went into an uncompleted building where his son had been murdered, he saw the hand of a child buried and he pulled it out.

Mr Abdallah said he called his wife who also identified the murdered child as Ishmael.

The witness said people started trooping to the uncompleted building.

He said a police officer who was within the vicinity called the Police Patrol Team on phone.

“When the Police arrived, they found my son’s body and the blood-stained cement block. They picked up the body and placed it in the bucket of a pickup.

I went closer to the vehicle, saw my dead son, and realised his head had been battered and blood oozing out.

When I saw my son’s body, I wept uncontrollably because I realised that my son suffered in the hands of the killers who did not show him mercy.”

Mr Abdallah told the court that the juvenile offenders were handcuffed and put in the Police patrol Pickup truck, and he joined them.

“Each time I had a conversation with my son, I asked him what he wanted to become in future, and he always said he wanted to be a pilot,” he added.

He wondered why the alleged teenager would kill his son who wanted to be a pilot.

Mr Abdallah said he went to the Police station and gave his statement.

The hearing has been slated for March 15.

The two teenagers are being held on charges of conspiracy and murder.

They are accused of killing Ishmael Abdallah on April 3, 2021, for alleged ritual purposes.

The young offenders allegedly lured the 11-year-old deceased into an uncompleted building and smashed his head with a club and cement block.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

