Pilot projects to protect external EU borders launched

Brussels, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – Two pilot projects to better control border crossings into the European Union have begun with Bulgaria and Romania, the European Commission has announced.

“Strengthening the external borders with enhanced surveillance measures to be implemented at the Bulgaria-Turkey border is a key priority,” the EU executive said in a statement on Monday.

The Bulgarian project, launched on Monday, envisages securing the border between the EU country and Turkey with vehicles, cameras, roads and watchtowers, according to earlier remarks by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The projects were announced at an EU summit a month ago.

The second pilot project, launched in Romania on Friday, focuses on repatriation, border management and international cooperation. It is to be implemented with strong operational, technical and financial support from the commission and key EU agencies such as Europol and Frontex.

Migration to the European Union increased again last year, prompting EU leaders to look once again at steps to curb arrivals to the bloc, convening a special summit on the issue last month.

GNA

