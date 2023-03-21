Blinken: Human rights situation worsened globally in 2022

Washington, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lamented a worldwide deterioration of human rights on Monday, as Washington published its Human Rights Report 2022.

“The report makes clear that in 2022 in countries across every region, we continue to see a backsliding in human rights conditions, the closing of civic space, this respect for fundamental human dignity,” Blinken said.

Some violations are “appalling in their scale and severity,” the report says. It highlights Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Iranian leadership’s violent crackdown on peaceful protests and China’s “genocide” of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority.

The country report for Germany addresses issues including anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim violence and other forms of right-wing extremism.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

