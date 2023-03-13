Philanthropist donates food to children affected by Arts Centre fire 

By Lawrencia Mensah

Accra, March 13, GNA – Mr. Kobina Boni, the Artistic Director of Abajo Band, has donated over 300 packs of food to children affected by a recent fire outbreak at the Arts Centre.

The donation was made in collaboration with the management of Street Academy.

“I hope that this gesture goes a long way to improve the livelihoods of the beneficiaries,” he said and appealed to other philanthropists to support the vulnerable children.

The CEO of Street Academy, Mr. Ataa Lartey, commended Mr. Boni for his generosity and emphasised that the welfare of children was the responsibility of all.

“The generous donation made by Mr. Kobina Boni is an inspiring example of the impact that individuals can have on their communities, and it is hoped that his call for others to join in will be answered,” he said.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude for the gesture.

Street Academy offers inclusive refuge to under-resourced and underprivileged children, providing an alternative school curriculum rooted in informal academic teachings, sports, music, and arts.

The three-year bridge programme prepares students for mainstream education, the public school system, and vocational training.

GNA

