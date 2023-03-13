Fire guts retail shop at Tema Station   

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, March 13, GNA – A wooden retail shop at the Tema Station in Accra was on Sunday gutted by fire, causing damage to items worth about GHC 20, 000.

The fire, which started around 1400 hours, would have razed other shops, but for the intervention of some “street boys”, who doused the blaze.

Kennedy Oppong, a sachet water vendor and one of the boys, who broke into the shop to put out the fire, told the Ghana News Agency that he suspected that an electrical fault might have caused it.

“When we broke into the shop, I realised that the socket with electrical cables was burning together with the bags,” he said.

The Ministry Fire Service arrived 30 minutes after the fire had been put out.

A fire officer, who spoke on anonymity, said they had gathered some information and would investigate it to find out the actual cause of the fire.

Madam Comfort Obiyaa, whose shop and bags got burnt, ran to the scene in tears and told the Agency that aside a GHC20, 000 lost, she had loan commitments and school fees to pay.

“I am doomed, this is the only source of livelihood for my two children and I..,” Madam Obiyaa groaned.

