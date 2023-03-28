Paramount chief urges youth to use non-violent means in addressing their grievances

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), March 27, GNA – The Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, Katakyie Ntsiful Essel V, has urged the youth in Subriso, a town near Benso in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to use non-violent means in addressing their grievances.

He said the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council would not sit down for any group of people or individuals to take the law into their own hands.

Katakyie Ntsiful Essel V, gave the advice through the Chief of Essikuma Bonsawire and Kyeamehene of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, Nana Ampong Kwesi II, when he addressed a meeting to condemn the recent attack by some alleged illegal armed miners from Subriso on Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) at Benso in the Western Region.

He said the illegal miners invaded the concession of the mine, attacked its personnel, and destroyed some property, stressing that, “even an ambulance that served both the community and employees was set on fire.”

Although the police intervened to calm tension and maintain law and order, this negative attitude will not attract investors into the traditional area, he noted.

The Omanhene expressed worry and cautioned the youth against violence, adding that, “you can stage peaceful demonstration to register your displeasure with any institution after notifying the police”.

He added that those arrested in connection with the attack if found guilty should be delt with according to the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

Katakyie Ntsiful Essel V said they would be holding meetings with the management of GSWL and the security agencies to help prevent such unpleasant incident from reoccurring in future.

He pledged his commitment to ensure that peace reigned in the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area and charged all his sub-chiefs to assist.

On March 16, 2023, some illegal miners encroached on one of GSWL’s mining pits at Benso but security officers of the Mine had a peaceful engagement with them, and they left.

According to the police, the group remobilized and came back to clash with the security officers and in the process one person died, four sustained injuries and properties were destroyed.

GNA

