NSA congratulates Charles Amofa on his appointment as MOYS Spokesperson  

Accra, Mar. 19, GNA – The Management of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated Mr. Charles Amofa on his appointment as Spokesperson of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).

Mr. Amofa had been the Spokesperson of the NSA since 2018 after the exit of Fredrica Davies Mensah.

In a statement sighted by the GNA Sports, the NSA announced that Ms Rita Odel has been appointed as the Ag. Head of the Public Relations Unit of NSA.

The statement signed by the NSA Director General, Professor Peter Twumasi wished the two officers well in their new positions.

“Accept Management’s congratulations,” the statement added.

