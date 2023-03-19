APSU 98 hands over staff apartment complex to alma mater

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, March 19, GNA – The 1998-year group of the St Augustine’s College (APSU 98) has handed over a four-unit two-bedroom staff apartment complex to the school to mitigate teachers’ accommodation challenges.

The fully furnished apartments constructed at a cost of $250,000 is to improve the quality of life of teachers, maintain discipline and enhance education delivery.

It is the single biggest legacy project undertaken by any year group of the college and was constructed as part of the school’s 93rd anniversary celebration sponsored by APSU 98.

Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Cape Coast Archdiocese of the Catholic Church, and Patron of the College, cut the tape to commission the project hours ahead of the 93rd anniversary grand durbar and speech day.

Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Annang, President of APSU 98, said the choice of the project was informed by the need to motivate the teachers and support the foundation that shaped future generations.

He observed that all previous legacy projects had been to the direct benefit of students and so it the turn of the teachers to also benefit directly from the old boys.

“We are what we are now mainly because we had teachers who nurtured us and it was only appropriate to that we honoured them.

“We want them to motivate the boys. We realised that when we motivate the teachers, we will get excellent students,” he said.

He said the situation where most teachers lived outside of campus posed a risk of falling standards in discipline at school, particularly at night.

“Nightlife is important here. The kids need to go for preps and if the teachers are not here to guide them, they will go astray.

“When we have the teachers and their families on campus, it helps a lot to ensure discipline,” he added.

Mr Annang intimated that the project was the most difficult among a number of proposals but they challenged themselves to execute it, stressing that it would have a long-lasting impact on the school.

Mr Henry Arthur-Gyan, the Headmaster of the College, who expressed contentment and appreciation for the project said it would give the teachers peaceful mind to perform their duties.

He reiterated that accommodation for staff on campus was a major challenge with only 30 per cent of teachers living on campus which made it difficult to control the students.

“Some are living as far as beyond Elmina and Saltpond and they have to come to school on daily basis and so you can imagine the challenge.

“About 30 per cent are housed on campus and imagine staying on campus till 21:00 hours when prep is over before going home; it calls for a lot sacrifice,” he added.

GNA

