GPL: Amankwah’s header secures win for Hearts over Kotoku Royals

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 19, GNA – Caleb Amankwah’s header in the second-half added time proved crucial for Hearts as they edged Kotoku Royals in a week 22 encounter of the betPawa Premier League.

Amankwah, who delivered the late-gasp strike for the Phobians, was sent off thereafter after receiving a second yellow card for his celebration, but that didn’t affect the outcome of the match.

Hearts, with the three points, moved into fourth position on the league log with 35 points and are unbeaten in their last three matches after David Ocloo took interim charge of the team.

With an improved number of spectators at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Phobians had a tough start to the match , finding it difficult to break the Kotoku Royals defence.

Hearts had few attempts at goal, but Kotoku Royals goalkeeper Frank Boateng ensured the game was scoreless at halftime after pulling some good saves.

The second half was a balanced affair, with both sides looking to break the deadlock.

Hearts looked the more likely side to get the opener, and they did so later in the game after Salifu Ibrahim’s brilliant free-kick found Amanwah in the penalty box, who headed home from close range.

The Phobians held on to their solitary strike to secure maximum points, as they were within four points of leaders Aduana Stars, who have one game in hand.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

