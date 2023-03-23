Nigeria’s Tinubu travels to Paris and London to ‘rest’

March 23 (BBC/GNA) – Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu has travelled to France and the United Kingdom to “rest” and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on 29 May.

Tunde Rahman, the spokesperson for Mr Tinubu, in a statement on Wednesday said the president-elect had left the country on Tuesday.

According to Mr Rahman, the president-elect will later observe Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

“The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan fasting that begins Thursday,” Mr Rahman said.

He added that Mr Tinubu is expected back in the country “soon”.

The president-elect’s frequent travels overseas continue to fuel speculation about his health.

He made several unannounced trips to the UK and France before campaigns started in 2022.

He is also facing legal battles over his victory in last month’s presidential election.

GNA/Credit: BBC

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

