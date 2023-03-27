‘Newmont Ahafo North project will enhance lives of local people’

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, March 27, GNA – Mr Andries Havenga, the Project Director, Newmont Ahafo North, Ahafo Region, has assured the people that the new mining activities to be undertaken in the area would improve their socio-economic livelihoods.

He said it would tackle emerging challenges and find suitable solutions for the host communities to enhance their living conditions.

The project covers five major communities; Yamfo, Adrobaa, Techire, Susuanso and Afrisipakrom in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

At a meeting with Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) on Monday in Sunyani, Mr Havenga explained the project had progressed for actual mining to commence.

It has earmarked about US$14 million for resetlement packages as well as resettle local businesses and successfully paid structure compensation, which had paved the way for land access.

Newmont had voted US$850 million to be invested into the Ahafo Project, with the potential to create 1,800 jobs during construction period, and 550 direct jobs.

Mr Havenga indicated that it had prioritised gender equality and assured 50 per cent gender workforce to inspire more women to go into mining.

The JBA, led by its President, Sulemana Mustapha, is undertaking a two-day visit to the Newmont Ahafo North Project site, as a follow up to an earlier tour in September 2022, with support from the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

The visit was to enable the eight journalists from Accra to be abreast of the emerging issues related to the project and accurately report on them.

Mr Samuel Osei, the Communication and External Affairs Manager, Newmont Ahafo South Mine and Newmont Ahafo North Project, said the upcoming mining activities had the potential to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually.

The Environmental Protection Agency had already granted permit for construction work to begin, which had a lifespan of about 13 years.

Mr Joseph Danso, Senior Manager, Sustainable and External Relations of the project, expressed regret over speculative activities on the mine’s concessions, which slowed down the work.

He said though it was unlawful to pay compensation for speculative structures and activities, the project paid US$45 million as a form of relief to owners of the about 8,000 speculative structures on concession.

It had also paid GhC186.2 million as crop compensation to some affected farmers within the mine’s enclave.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed Nangtomah, the Director, Communications and External Affairs, Ghana Chamber of Mines, said the Chamber advocated responsible mining, hence the need to support the JBA to report accurately on mining activities in the country.

“Life without mining is impossible” he said.

GNA

