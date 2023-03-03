Newly admitted students of AcCE advised to strive for academic excellence  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, March 3, GNA – Newly admitted students at the Accra College of Education have been advised to strive for academic excellence and develop critical thinking skills for their career development.

The students were advised to devise strategies for independent learning and participate in collaborative studies to explore their full potential for national development.

Professor Samuel Atintono, the Principal of the College, advised on Friday at the 5th matriculation ceremony of the students to pursue a four-year Bachelor of Education.

The College admitted 321 students out of 1,712 applications due to limited infrastructure to pursue programmes in Early Childhood education, Primary and Junior High School education.

The ceremony is the fifth batch since the College started admitting students for the four-year Bachelor of Education in the 2018/2019 academic year, and the fourth batch of students matriculating with affiliation to the University of Ghana, Legon.

The students took the Matriculation Oath, administered by Mr Clement Afriyie Oppong, the College Secretary.

The Principal advised the students to get the right balance of life, managing the time they spent on their studies, social engagements, and other forms of social learning.

“You must avoid spending so much time on social media, which does not contribute to your academic work.”

“Be open-minded to be able to learn new ideas to expand your intellectual horizon,” he said.

Prof Atintono urged the students to read the students’ handbook to be abreast of the code of conduct and relevant information on the various programmes of the College.

He advised the students to study diligently and direct their energies to academic and professional work to graduate as successful professional teachers.

The Principal stated that the College required the support of both the students and the staff to be successful in its strides toward achieving its vision to become the Centre of Excellence in teacher education in the country.

“Your choice to be part of the College is a clear indication that you aspire to achieve the academic and professional excellence that the College stands for and are ready to work hard to be successful in the College,” he said.

On new initiatives, he said the College in collaboration with Sabre Education, an NGO, established a resource centre for students pursuing early-grade education to enhance practical learning.

The College is also soliciting support from the government and private investors to undertake the furnishing of a modern ICT centre, the construction of 1,000 new hostel facilities, and the refurbishment of Science, and Home Science laboratories.

He said the College was ready to support the students’ success, adding: ” We have committed some efforts to improving the academic facilities on campus to promote teaching and learning.”

Mr Benjamin Sarpong, on behalf of the students, encouraged his colleagues not to be carried away with city life but to focus on studies and contribute to the nation’s development.

There are 46 Colleges of Education in the country with the mission of training teachers to become professionally competent.

