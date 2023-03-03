Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly champions Independence Day clean-up 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone, March. 03, GNA – The Presiding Member, Assembly Members, and staff of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly have joined traders at the Kpone main market to undertake the Independence Day clean-up exercise.

The Kpone-Katamanso Independence Day clean-up seeks to re-echo the Operation Clean Your Frontage programme, Mr Joseph Kwesi Gbeze, the Presiding Member has stated.

He encouraged the traders, and residents to make clean-ups a priority and not to wait for the Assembly or others to call them to undertake a clean-up, stressing that the Clean Your Frontage was promulgated to ensure effective sanitation exercises within the various communities.

He added that the municipal Assembly was readily available to extend any form of support to the traders as far as sanitation was concerned.

Mr. Gbeze noted that the exercise former part of the activities to proceed with the Greater Accra Regional Independence Day celebration to be hosted at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Mrs. Regina Dede Amanquah, Assembly Member for the Laaloi Electoral Area encouraged the traders to keep the market clean at all the time.

The Tema Metropolis was divided into 14 zones for the sanitation enforcement and clean-up exercises supervised by the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives.

