Netanyahu tells protesters he ‘will not accept anarchy’

Tel Aviv, March 20, (dpa/GNA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Sunday that violence and anarchy would not be tolerated, after mass protests against his government’s judicial reforms entered their 11th week.

“We will not accept anarchy,” Netanyahu said in a weekly Cabinet meeting. “There are those who are calling for the blocking of highways, for refusal, for blood in the streets, and to attack public figures. We will not accept this. We will not accept violence – by any side.”

The planned reforms would allow parliament to overturn decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority. In addition, politicians are to be given more influence in the appointment of judges.

US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu on Sunday that democratic values were a “hallmark” of the US-Israeli relationship, the White House said.

In a phone call with Netanyahu, Biden said democratic societies were “strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support,” a White House readout of the call said.

“The President offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles.”

On Saturday, local media estimated that at least 250,000 people came out in force once again to protest the Israeli right-wing government’s plans, which critics denounce as anti-democratic.

One of the protest organizers, Eran Schwartz, warned in a radio interview against bloodshed. He accused government representatives of promoting violence against demonstrators through targeted incitement. Netanyahu’s son Yair, for example, had compared protesters to the Nazi brownshirts militia.

“We are unfortunately sliding more and more towards a civil war,” warned former defence minister Benny Gantz, in comments to Israel’s Kan channel. “We see violence in the streets and it can escalate further,” he added.

For more than two months, thousands of people have been demonstrating against Netanyahu’s proposed reforms, in one of the largest protest movements in Israel’s history.

Critics see the proposed reforms as a threat to the democratic separation of powers. They also fear the reforms, could allow Netanyahu to escape conviction in his ongoing corruption trial.

Netanyahu rejected a proposal for a compromise by President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday. He said it was unbalanced and would only cement the current state of affairs. The opposition backed the proposal.

According to media reports, the coalition could push through a watered-down version of the reform, even without a compromise.

Initial critical voices are emerging from the government. Lawmaker David Bitan of Netanyahu’s Likud party called on the radio for a halt to the reform, arguing that it was in Netanyahu’s power to do so.

GNA

