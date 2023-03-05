NaCCA engages National House of Chiefs on new proposed curriculum for SHS

Kumasi, March 05, GNA – The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) as part of stakeholder consultations has engaged the National House of Chiefs on the proposed curriculum for Senior High Schools (SHS).

The meeting, which sought to brief the House on the new curriculum and also receive inputs from the traditional leaders, formed part of broader consultations before submitting the final document to Cabinet.

The idea was to hear the views of members of the House, who are the custodians of the cultural values, to ensure school children do not depart from the Ghanaian values as they develop.

The Council is currently reviewing school curriculum to respond to a national priority of shifting the structure and content of the education system from merely passing examinations to building character, nurturing values and raising literate, confident and engaged citizens.

It has already put out the Standards Based Curriculum (SBC) for the basic level and has also concluded the curriculum for SHS, which would soon be submitted to Cabinet after the stakeholder engagements.

Led by Professor Edward Appiah, the Director General of NaCCA, the team took the chiefs through curriculum development and particularly exposed them to the details of the proposed curriculum for SHS.

The Director General said the SBC sought to address the challenges with the previous curriculum and ensure that the content was benchmarked to international standards.

He said the expectation after the implementation of the new curriculum would produce learners with 21st century skills capable of solving problems and contributing meaningfully to development.

“And so our mandate is to improve teaching and learning using science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at the pre-tertiary level,” he noted.

Prof. Appiah indicated that the STEM concept had been integrated into the new curriculum from kindergarten to the pre-tertiary level as part of efforts to promote STEM education in Ghana.

“We expect to see our children being patriotic, digitally literates, good communicators, innovative, creative and more importantly they also have to be global citizens,” he stated.

He thanked the House for granting his team audience and assured that their inputs would be considered before submitting the proposed curriculum to Cabinet.

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the House, commended NaCCA for seeking the views of traditional leaders, saying that, the broader consultation would go a long way to shape the lives of students.

He urged the chiefs to share the contents with their colleagues at the regional level as well as people in their jurisdiction.

GNA

