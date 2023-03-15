Muslim leaders debunk claims of foreign funding for the renovated Kumasi Central Mosque 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi March 15, GNA-Muslim leaders in the Ashanti region, have debunked claims that the renovation of the Kumasi Central Mosque was funded by foreign donors in Saudi Arabia.

They described the claims as mere fabrications meant to discredit the sole sponsor, which was the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun, Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, addressing a press conference at the forecourt of the Mosque at Asawase in Kumasi, said it was important for people to appreciate the Vice President’s commitment to the cause of Islam, rather than, politicizing his gesture.

He said it was disheartening for people to deliberately peddle falsehood when the facts of the matter were there for everyone to verify.

The Regional Chief Imam, entreated Muslims to desist from politicizing every issue even when they were meant to promote Islam.

He said it was unacceptable for Muslims to allow their political ideologies to influence their sense of reasoning, especially when it could affect their religion.

The Kumasi Central Mosque, Sheikh Mumin Haroun noted was a place of worship for all Muslims and must not be an avenue for anyone to pursue their political interest through reckless utterances.

“To the best of my knowledge, the renovation of the Central Mosque was solely funded by the Vice President,” he stated.

Sheikh Mumin Haroun challenged any group or individuals who had contrary evidence to come out and publicly discredit his claims.

Mr Kabir Iddris Shadis, the Contractor who executed the work, said from sod-cutting to the commissioning of the project, he dealt with the Vice President only, as the sole financier of the works.

He said at no point during the execution of the project did he encounter a foreign donor, as was being speculated, and urged the Muslim Ummah to give credit where it was due.

GNA

