Minority urges government to investigate alleged galamsey claims

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 17, GNA – The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called for an investigation into some alleged galamsey claims made by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

According to Professor Frimpong-Boateng some officials of the government were involved in illegal mining.

At a Press Conference by the Minority in Parliament, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, Ranking Member on the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament, said the allegations were grave and needed to be probed.

“….We have reports of key government officials being key galamsey operators involved in destroying lands in forest reserves. We wish to call on the government to investigate the allegations made by the former Minister of Environment.

“It is also our expectation that government must desist from joining illegal immigrants engaged in galamsey because today, most of the lands destroyed have not been restored,” he said.

GNA

