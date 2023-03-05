Methodist University Ghana assures students of conducive atmosphere to conduct studies

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, March 5, GNA- The Methodist University Ghana (MUG) has assured fresh students of a continuous conducive atmosphere to conduct their studies.

Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, the Vice-Chancellor, MUG, said the university’s teaching methods and moral standards would help them become productive graduates and responsible citizens of integrity.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson was speaking at the 23rd Matriculation ceremony of 625 students who accepted and duly registered to become members of MUG out of the 746 offered admission.

He said the students admitted included 62 foreign students from nine countries, namely Nigeria, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Chad, Congo, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Togo.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the students to live the Motto of the University; Excellence, Morality, and Service, and to pursue excellence while demonstrating morality and rendering good service to God and country.

He said at MUG, “we aspire to be a beacon of inclusive excellence developing dynamic future leaders, who have the ability to think critically and develop the highest ethical and human values to national development.”

“On your part, we expect you to maintain a clean and serene environment which augurs well for study,” he added.

On discipline, the Vice-Chancellor urged the students to read their Students’ Handbook to obey the rules and regulations, because it as applicable to all.

“Ignorance will not be accepted as an excuse for breaking university rules and regulations,” he added.

He advised the fresh students to avoid all forms of indecency and go strictly by the MUG Dress Code.

He urged them to keep the university’s environment clean and expressed the hope that they would co-operate in maintaining a conducive academic environment on campus.

Miss Irene Asante, a Representative of the Fresh Students, told the Ghana News Agency that they expected academic excellence through quality teaching and healthy student-teacher relationships, devoid of any harassment, intimidation or fear of victimization for any reason whatsoever.

She said, “we expect that our examination results will be based purely on performance and that our grades will be earned through learning, hardwork, and honesty.”

