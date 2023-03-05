Super Clash: Konadu’s strike clinches sixth President’s Cup for Hearts over rivals Kotoko

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 5, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak clinched the sixth President’s Cup after beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in a matchday 20 encounter of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Konadu Yiadom’s second-half header proved crucial for the Phobians as they lifted the cup and also secured three points to lift them level with Kotoko on 31 points.

Hearts coach Slavko Matic was not on the bench for the Phobians after he was chased away by some supporters considering the poor run of form.

Assistant coach David Ocloo, who took over the mantle, named Caleb Amankwah and Amankwah Baafi in the starting lineup after they missed the last game against Great Olympics through injury.

It was a fascinating start to the game, with golden opportunities for both sides. Hearts of Oak winger Benjamin Yorke nearly struck his side into the lead, but his goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Augustine Agyapong.

Stephen Mukwala also had a glorious opportunity to give Kotoko the lead, but he shockingly missed from close range.

The early chances for both sides whipped the crowd among both sides as it set up an energetic atmosphere. Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim pulled off a double save to deny Benjamin Yorke with a quarter of the game played. Things got ugly halfway through the first half as scuffles happened around Kotoko’s technical area.

But referee Aduntera Jacob ensured calm prevailed by showing some yellow cards to both

sides.

Asante Kotoko were much better in the latter stages of the first half, with goal attempts from Richmond Lamptey and Enoch Morrison.

Linda Mtange nearly gave Hearts the lead against the run of play, but Danlad’s save ensured the game was goalless at the end of the first half.

The second half was as intense as the first, with both sides chasing the opener.

Yiadom scored the opener for the Phobians with a fierce header in the 57th minute after a brilliant delivery from Mtange.

Kotoko were on the front foot afterwards as they searched for the equalizer. Sherif Mohammed nearly struck parity for the Porcupine Warriors, but his header in the 85th minute struck the post.

Asante Kotoko made a big penalty claim late in second half stoppage time, but the referee Aduntera Jacob deemed it a fair tackle as Hearts held on to win the match.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the Guest of Honour beatifully handed the cup over to the Phobians, who celebrated their win in style.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

