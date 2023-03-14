Media have a vital role in promoting tourism – GITAC  

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, March 14, GNA – Mr Dominic Oduro Antwi, the President of the Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC), has appealed to the media to educate the global community about the Ghanaian culture and the various tourist sites.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, he said the media had a crucial role to play in putting tourist destinations in Ghana and Africa on the global map through positive projections about the country to help boost the tourism industry.

He said the relationship between GITAC and the media was vital and complex as tourism depended highly on media reportage and projections because most travel decisions were made by people, who had never seen the destination first-hand.

Mr Oduro Antwi, who is also the President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC), explained that tourism was one of the biggest industries in Ghana and appealed to the media to support its growth.

He said the media was a crucial player in the tourism value chain as consistent media projections would increase both national and international awareness about destinations, and influence tourists intending to visit Ghana.

“There was a time when people used to travel for adventure and explore new places with no previous idea of how the place is but now due to technology, travelling was much more an activity of leisure and people want to know all about the places they are going, and the media have played a key role in helping them to do so,” he added.

Mr Oduro Antwi emphasized that the media had a very powerful impact on the life of 21st-century people and urged the government to support the media to boost and promote tourism culture, which is now a huge part of the local economy.

