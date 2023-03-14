China opens “My Dream” Painting Competition for African Youth

Accra, March 14, GNA – The Secretariat of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China Manned Space Engineering Office are co-hosting a painting competition on the theme: “My Dream”, from March 1, 2023.

A statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Accra, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said over the years, African youth had expressed strong interest in the outer space and their desire to “fly to space” some day in the future.

“We are ready to actively support these “African Dreams” of exploring the vast space,” it said.

The statement invited Ghanaian teenagers to put their dream into drawings and submit their works.

It noted that the Chinese and African sides would jointly select 10 First Prizes, 15 Second Prizes, and 25 Third Prize among all the entries.

Besides trophies, first-prize winners will be awarded [4000 yuan], second-prize winners [2500 yuan] and third-prize winners [2000 yuan].

Moreover, 10 awarded entries would be sent to the Tiangongspace station by the Shenzhou crewed spacecraft within this year, and be exhibited on social media platforms to reach a wider audience.

The statement urged interested applicants to submit their entry to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Ghana（Email：[email protected], Agostinho Neto Road No.6, Airport Residential Area before March 25, 2023, and provide their name, contact information, the title and a brief introduction of their work (about 200 words).

It said the texture of the paper on which the painting was created was not subject to any limitations but the paper size should not exceed the A3 format , that is 420mm by 297mm.

GNA

