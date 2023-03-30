Lobbyist remanded for allegedly selling and installing ECG meters

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March 30, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody a 45-year-old Lobbyist who allegedly sold Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) meter to a former staff of the company.

It was the case of the prosecution that Foster Moore was also selling and installing ECG meters to residents of East Legon, Danfa, Adenta and its environs.

Moore has been charged with intentionally interfering with supplier’s distribution and the possession of stolen property (ECG meter) valued at GHC1,920.

He pled not guilty. He is expected to reappear on April 11, 2023.

Earlier, Moore told the court that he distributed ECG meters on humanitarian grounds.

“I buy meters and distribute them in my community and to church members. My Lord, I donate meters; I do not sell them. In fact, distribution of the meter is part of my evangelical mission.”

Moore told the court that the prosecution had created an erroneous impression that he had declined to report to the police after he was granted bail.

He said he had indicated to the Police that he would only appear before the court of justice to defend himself in the matter.

The prosecution led by Mr Paul Assibi Abarigah prayed for the court to remand the accused person into Police custody as he had declined to report to the police after he was granted bail.

Abarigah said Moore had also been sending threatening messages to the complainant in the matter.

According to him, the Police would like to delve into those messages of threat.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant is a former staff of ECG. Moore is a resident of Osu.

It said the complainant owned a shop at East Legon and was renovating the place.

On March 1, this year, Moore went to the shop and approached the complainant’s caretaker known as Simon Long-yin, that he (Moore) had some ECG meters for sale.

The prosecution said the caretaker informed the complainant, and he took Moore’s contact. The complainant then called Moore and requested him to bring the meter.

It said the complainant earlier alerted the ECG Legal and Prosecution Unit about Moore’s activities.

The prosecution said Moore later brought the meter with serial number 141186697 and he was arrested, and the unit was retrieved from him.

It said Moore was granted bail with the condition to report to the police periodically, but he failed to do so.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that Moore has been selling and installing ECG meters around Danfa, Adenta and East Legon.

It said on March 20, 2023, Moore threatened to deal with the complainant on WhatsApp.

He also told the complainant “To be careful with him,” because he also sold pistols beside his meter-selling business.”

The prosecution said during investigations, Moore refused to assist them with information on where he got the ECG meters.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

