Let’s provide a creative outlet for children’s creative ideas – GIA 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Mar. 8, GNA – Madam Delali Abla Dziedzoave, an Architect and Member of the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA), has called for an outlet for children to exhibit their creativity.

That, she said, would enable them to express themselves visually.

Madam Dziedzoave made the call at a programme organised by ladies in the Ghana Institute of Architects for pupils from selected Basic and Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Korle Klottey Municipal as part of activities to mark International Women’s Day (IWD).

The pupils were engaged and educated on the concept of architecture and the use of architectural designs to solve societal problems.

The IWD is celebrated globally every March 8, to honour women for their contribution towards national development and raise awareness on the need for equality in all spheres of life.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,”

According to the United Nations, women make up only 22 per cent of Artificial Intelligence (Al) workers globally, while a global analysis of 133 Al systems across industries found that 44.2 per cent demonstrate gender bias.

Madam Dziedzoave underscored the need for arts subjects to be incorporated in the country’s educational system for children to unearth their talents.

“Architecture is not only a science, but it’s also an art but we all went through a school system where art is not even a subject that is studied. We do not have situations where people can express themselves visually,” she added.

The Architect urged girls to venture into architecture to bridge the gender gap in the industry since there were many females who could be looked up to.

Madam Esi Adjorlolo, Vice President, GIA, noted that Architecture was a male dominated occupation, however, many females were now venturing into.

She called for more outward training or open training which would serve as opportunities to mentor people, particularly, young ladies to empower them enough to decide on the engineering and architecture profession as a whole.

Madam Brenda Benedicta Attuquayefio, School Support Officer, Adabraka Circuit, Ghana Education Service, said the engagement of girls in career programmes would be an eye-opener for them.

She said: “In fact before our lady architects came, our girls knew architecture was for men, but this has been an eye opener to let them know that they can also venture into it as a career. I believe looking at the atmosphere it is way of problem solving.”

She urged the students who were present at the programme to be ambassadors to educate other girls to consider architecture as a career.

Ms Patricia Peprah, a JHS 2 Pupil of the Reverend Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Basic School, said she had been enlightened, hence, she would complement fashion designing with architecture.

“I was impressed by the architectural designs by women shown to us. I could not believe it,” she said.

Ms Peprah appealed to parents not to define gender roles at home but encourage their girl child to undertake jobs that were considered manly.

The Ghana Institute of Architects was established in 1962 as a professional body that seeks to enhance the practice of architecture and architects in Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

