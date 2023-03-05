Let’s patronise made-in-Ghana Products and Services – Akwasi Agyeman  

Accra, March 5, GNA – Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, has urged Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana goods and services to create jobs and generate revenue for the State.

He said Ghanaians had a role to play in ensuring that our culture and heritage as people was preserved, protected and promoted at all times.

Speaking on his behalf at the Culture and Heritage Day celebration dubbed “Our Culture, Our Pride,” at British International School (BIS), Mr Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, GTA, said, Ghana’s culture was embedded in our clothes, food, music and dance, and festivals, among others.

He urged the media to use their platforms to promote the country’s cultural values, heritage and aspirations.

Mr Kusi said Ghana’s cultural policy was currently under review to help develop programmes and contribute to human development to make use of traditional modern arts and craft to create wealth and alleviate poverty.

He urged the management of the school to make use of libraries and archives for the students body to promote Ghana’s culture and heritage ,adding that education was important for this endeavour.

Mr Michael Mensah, Principal, BIS advised parents to interact and train their wards with their mother-tongue language, saying that our local dialects were the cultural values of our various homes, family and communities.

“Our culture depicts our identity and as an educational institutions we give knowledge but promote our cultural values and heritage,” he said.

Ms Sharon Dede Padi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Padiki Art Gallery, appealed to all parents to impact the knowledge of our forefathers to the new generation.

She said this would help them to know their culture heritage and identity, adding that it would be the best way of accepting and patronising locally-made products.

Ms Asantewaa Osei Bonus, Student, BIS, said: “A nation without culture is like a tree without its root, if we do not know where we hail from, how can we find our way back to our motherland.”

She urged her colleagues to learn and know about Ghana’s culture particularly the local languages.

