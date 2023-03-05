St. Stephens RC school wins Greater Accra inter-zonal quiz competition

By Ruth Dery

Tema, March 5, GNA – St. Stephens Roman Catholic Basic School in the Ablekuma North Municipality has won the 2023 Independence Day Inter-Zonal Quiz competition in the Greater Accra Region.

A cash price of GH¢1,000.00 was awarded to the winning school and GH¢500.00 to the 2nd and 3rd position school.

Five schools from various Zones participated in the competition held at the Tema Secondary School as part of the commemoration of the 66th Independence Day.

At the end of the keenly contested quiz, St. Stephens RC School emerged as the winner with a total of 32 points, followed by Achimota Basic School with 29 points, Bethel AME Zion Basic with 27 points, and Community Eight No One Basic School had 26 points and Kaneshie Awudome JHS had 24 points.

The contestants answered questions mainly on pre-independence, post-independence, and current affairs in Ghana.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, stated that the celebration was geared toward remembering the past, and the present, and setting the stage for the future.

He said the competition was to inspire a lifelong love for learning among the students and raise a new crop of patriotic heroes whose focus would be fostering love amongst Ghanaians.

“It is the job of the Assembly to provide an enabling environment for schools to reach the highest peak of academic credentials.

“I encourage students to take education seriously and remember that skills attained from school will be needed in career paths,” he said.

Ms Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, explained that the inter-zonal quiz competition was an idea developed by the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to cut down costs towards activities lined up for the celebration.

She expressed joy in seeing female contestants winning the competition for their schools and encouraged them to thrive and attain higher heights.

Mr Stephen Abamfo, Accra Metro Director of Education, commended all stakeholders who helped to make the event a success.

He said the Greater Accra Region’s quiz competition to commemorate the 66th Independence Day was to promote healthy academic competition and foster unity among the students.

GNA

