Let’s create inclusive and equitable digital space, – Plan International Ghana 

By Benjamin Akoto

Adrobaa (A/R), Mar. 10, GNA – Mr Amatus Dangboor, the Plan International Ghana, Regional Project Coordinator for Women’s Innovation for Sustainable Enterprises (WISE) project in Sunyani, Tano-North and Techiman has stressed the need to create a more inclusive and equitable digital space.

He said women were underrepresented in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers, saying that continued to be a major setback to participation in technological design and governance.

Mr Dangboor was speaking at a durbar organised to commemorate the International Women’s Day celebration which was on the theme “DigitALL:Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” at Adrobaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The durbar was under the auspices of the WISE project through the support of Global Affairs Canada in collaboration with Plan International Ghana, Women’s Integrated Development Organization (WIDO) and other local partners.

Mr Dangboor explained that in this era of computing and artificial intelligence, women had made inexpressible contributions to the digital world, saying some had gone against all odds to make contributions in a perceived male-dominated field.

He stressed that digital technology was a gateway to empowering women, girls and other marginalised groups globally and represented an extraordinary prospect for eliminating all forms of gender disparities and inequalities.

Mr David Bagonluri, the Executive Director of WIDO told the gathering it was through education that women could do many things in society, indicating in times past women were restricted from engaging in many fields but that could not be said of today.

He emphasised to achieve equity in innovation and technology for gender equality, stakeholders had a responsibility to accomplish and through that, the expected gains could be achieved.

Mr Daniel Owusu, the Tano North Municipal Coordinating Director encouraged men to do their best by supporting and motivating women in their respective societies.

Nana Adwoa Dum II, the Queen mother of Adrobaa, commended the contribution of WISE in Adrobaa and its surrounding villages for the socio-economic development of the area, saying their presence had made most of the women self-reliant.

GNA

