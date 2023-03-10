Zonta Club marks IWD with market women at Agbogloshie 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, March 10, GNA – Zonga Club Ghana has held this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) with market women at Agbogloshie in Accra as part of activities to highlights present concerns of women.

The IWD which also coincided with Zonta Rose Day, a day set aside to send yellow rose to someone who has made a difference in your life, brought together members of Zonta Clubs of Accra ‘One’ and ‘Two’, Tema, Accra Metropolitan, E-Club and the Jubilee to commemorate the Day.

It was on the theme: “DigitaAll”, an innovation and technology for gender equality emphasises the role women should play in the digital age in promoting technology and education.

March 8, has been set aside by the United Nation to bring to the world’s attention, the need for gender equality and reproductive health rights and to address violence and abuse against women.

Madam Lauretta Aryeetey of the Zonta Accra Metro, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said despite current challenges and strategies in place for the advancement and empowerment of women and girls, there was still much to be done.

She said women played a significant role in the world and were celebrated every day by the fruits of their labour and called for more education on gender equality through training and awareness creation.

“The idea of celebrating with the market women is to deepen their knowledge and skills on technology to promote development,” Madam Aryeetey stated.

She said; “This year’s event is a call to action by Zonta clubs in Ghana to embrace and value the benefits of technology more in our world of work.

“Zonta International Clubs in Ghana would like to honour market women today as special people willing to use technology to transform the world,” she said.

Naa Ayele Nobaatse, Queen of youth and children of the Ga State, who chaired the function said though Zonta Clubs in Ghana had made tremendous achievements towards women empowerment, it would not relent in giving the market women the necessary support to help them to attain greater heights in technology.

She saluted market women who had courageously stood up to the responsibility of contributing to the national developments.

Health talks were given to the market women on factors associated with disease, signs and symptoms and treatment and most importantly the need to seek early treatment.

Representatives of MTN, CBG Bank, and the Fidelity Bank were also present to educate the women on the use of the Ghana Pay Card to transact their businesses.

The National Health Insurance Scheme organised free registration for the market women.

Madam Nafisatu Amerley Amartey, the Agbogbloshie Queen expressed gratitude to the organisations on behalf of the women and promised she would follow up on the women’s health and ensure they visit the health facilities regularly.

GNA

