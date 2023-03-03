Learn from Atsu’s humanitarian works- Kwesi Appiah to footballers 

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, March. 03, GNA- Kwasi Appiah former Black Stars Coach has advised footballers to emulate the philanthropic works of the late Ghanaian international Christian Atsu Twasam who met his untimely death in a dreadful earthquake that rocked Turkey and parts of Syria on Monday, February 6.

In an interview with the GNA Sports on Thursday, Coach Appiah, who handed the skillful player his debut call-up in the senior national team in 2012 said it was imperative players learn from Atsu to make a positive impact in society.

After being trapped in the rubble for 12 days, the former Newcastle was found lifeless on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Ghanaians and the football fraternity was rocked with tears and pain pouring out tributes in remembrance of the player who was excellent on and off the field helping the less privileged in society.

Remembering him, the former Black Stars coach said, “Atsu was one kind of a player in the sense that his social life was different. Atsu was the kind of player who was always willing to give. I have been with many players and that is why I am saying that Atsu is different because if you go to the extent of visiting orphanages anytime you come on holidays or visiting prisons anytime you are around trying to settle some debts of some prisoners, it’s something which looks different.

“Many people try to help in different ways but to go to the extent of doing this was extraordinary and I think the young players coming up, they all must try to emulate the things that Atsu was doing to help society.”

The 31-year-old was named the best player in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and the best goal of the tournament.

He made 64 appearances for the Black Stars, netting 10 goals and nine assists.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

