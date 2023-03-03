Photos: Vice President commissions Kumasi Central Mosque

Accra, Mar 03, GNA – The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the Kumasi Central Mosque at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

The edifice, which was singlehandedly sponsored by the Vice-President, was commissioned with the support of Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Iman, and Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, ahead of the Jummah Prayers (Friday congregational prayer).

Dr. Bawumia who was accompanied by the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, and a host of Muslim government officials and Members of Parliament joined fellow Muslims for the special prayers, as Ghana marks her 66th Independence Anniversary on Monday.

The Ghana News Agency bring you some photos from the event.

